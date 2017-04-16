Google’s AutoDraw aims to make art of your doodles (VIDEO)

Screenshot of 'AutoDraw: Fast Drawing for Everyone'. — Screengrab from YouTube/GoogleSAN FRANCISCO, April 16 — AutoDraw, a new web-based tool from Google, aims to make drawing — drawing well, that is — more accessible by using machine learning to give your doodles a boost.

The free tool — Google’s latest A.I. Experiment — works on phones, computers and tablets, pairing machine learning with drawings created by artists, designers and illustrators.

A video explains, “Your phone can help you do anything fast. It just can’t help you draw something simple fast.” Want to make a quick party flyer, for example? “Where do you even go for that? You probably have to download some app or buy a design program.”

AutoDraw — “a drawing tool for the rest of us” — was created with this issue in mind.

To make such a flyer, or a poster, or any other drawing, go to the AutoDraw site and start doodling. Draw something that looks like a cake, for example, and a suggestion tool will offer pre-existing drawings of a cake for you to choose from.

When you’re in the mood to create drawings all your own, turn off the suggestion tool and doodle away.

Try it at www.autodraw.com.

For the more artistically inclined, find out how to submit your own drawings at www.autodraw.com/artists. — AFP-Relaxnews