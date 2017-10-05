Google upgrades virtual reality headset, debuts AR features (VIDEO)

Google product manager Juston Payne speaks about Daydream View virtual reality headsets during a launch event in San Francisco October 4, 2017. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Oct 5 — Alphabet Inc’s Google introduced an updated Daydream VR headset and new augmented-reality software features, aiming to give consumers greater virtual- and augmented-reality experiences through the company’s new Pixel smartphones.

The latest Daydream headset will be launched Oct 19 with improved lenses for better augmented reality apps, a design that’s more comfortable for the wearer, and new colours, including a light orange and blue, Google announced Wednesday in San Francisco. The Daydream is similar to last year’s model, in that it allows a user to slip the new Pixel, or more than a dozen other compatible phones, into the headset to play VR games, watch immersive YouTube videos, and view virtual tours of homes. At US$99 ($419), the new model is US$20 more than last year’s.

Augmented reality is a technology that superimposes digital information such as maps, text messages, video game characters and more onto a person’s view of the real world, while virtual reality submerses a user into a completely different digitally created world. So far AR has been most popular with mobile games.

Google hardware products are displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



Google’s Pixel 2 phone is displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



Google’s Pixel 2 phone is displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



Google hardware products are displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



Google laptop products are displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



People try out a pair of Google Pixel Buds headphones during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



People try out Google’s Pixel 2 phones during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



People compare Google phones during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic



A Google Clips camera is held during a launch event in San Francisco, California October 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

Google has had impressive augmented reality technology for years, but few ways to get it used widely by consumers. A mobile developer tool released in August will help make AR easier to use on phones with the company’s Android operating system.

The new Pixel phones introduced yesterday have cameras that have been individually calibrated for AR applications, said Clay Bavor, the company’s head of virtual and augmented reality. Google also announced its own AR tools, including a new feature called AR Stickers, which lets users drop virtual characters in their scenes and then save the footage as a shareable file.

Google is intensifying its effort in the technology as Apple Inc. also tries to make AR more mainstream through improved software on iPhones and iPads. Apple has jammed its new US$1,000 iPhone X, available later this year, with augmented reality features.

Google will discuss more details about its work on standalone VR headsets later this year, Bavor said. Google previously announced it’s working with HTC and Lenovo on standalone headsets, units that don’t require a phone. — Bloomberg