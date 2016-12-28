Google tweaks algorithm to demote Holocaust-denying search results

Then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (2nd left) visits the former Auschwitz concentration camp on November 18, 2013 in Oswiecim, Poland. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 28 — Google has tweaked its search algorithm in relation to a specific Holocaust-related query.

According to Digital Trends, the top result for the search “did the Holocaust happen” once directed users to an article on a white supremacist website called Stormfront that claimed it never happened.

Following alterations in its search algorithm after weeks of backlash, the result has been moved down a few spots in search rankings.

Google told Digital Trends that its mission is to offer users diverse content from a variety of sources, but admitted that it doesn’t always “get it right.”

In a separate statement to The Huffington Post, a Google spokesman said: “We recently made improvements to our algorithm that will help surface more high quality, credible content on the web.

“We’ll continue to change our algorithms over time in order to tackle these challenges.”

The move marks an about-face by Google after it stated earlier this month that it would refrain from tampering with the anti-Semitic article’s top position.

“[The company does] not remove content from [its] search results, except in very limited cases such as illegal content, malware and violations of our webmaster guidelines,” a Google spokesperson previously told Gizmodo.

This is not the first time Google has been criticised for its auto-complete and search results.

An investigation by The Guardian earlier this month found that some auto-complete results suggested searching for “are jews evil,” “are women evil,” and “are muslims bad.”