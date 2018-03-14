Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

Wednesday March 14, 2018
02:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Barcelona happy to play Chelsea at their own gameBarcelona happy to play Chelsea at their own game

British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

The Edit: How to find your ikigai and transform your outlook on lifeThe Edit: How to find your ikigai and transform your outlook on life

The Edit: New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trailer brings us back to HogwartsThe Edit: New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trailer brings us back to Hogwarts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others. — Reuters picUnder the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, March 14 — Alphabet Inc’s Google said today it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June.

Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others. In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017, nearly double the number of ads it removed in 2016.

“Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that’s removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us,” Scott Spencer, director of sustainable ads, said.

In January, Facebook Inc said it will ban ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

The policy will be implemented across its platforms, including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram, the company said. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram