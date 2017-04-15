Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Tech/Gadgets

Google launches Style Ideas, a new shopping tool

Saturday April 15, 2017
11:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Donald Sutherland to star in ‘Trust’The Edit: Donald Sutherland to star in ‘Trust’

ProjekMMO: Sepahtu atau Joras, mana pilihan Rahim?ProjekMMO: Sepahtu atau Joras, mana pilihan Rahim?

The Edit: Klangstof documents dark rock journeyThe Edit: Klangstof documents dark rock journey

Passenger forcibly removed from United Airlines flight will suePassenger forcibly removed from United Airlines flight will sue

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Style Ideas is currently only available as a new feature in the Image Search in the Google app for Android and on mobile web. — Google screenshotStyle Ideas is currently only available as a new feature in the Image Search in the Google app for Android and on mobile web. — Google screenshotNEW YORK, April 15 — Google has just announced an update to its Image Search app which enables you to see what a fashion item you’re interested in would look like worn on a model or blogger.

The new Style Ideas feature could seem quite basic at first. But haven’t we all  all asked ourselves how a jacket or dress would sit on the waist or shoulders in real life, or wondered which pants would go with a pair of shoes we’re eyeing?

The idea is simple: in addition to the standard retail photo of a fashion product, Google will show you other photos of the same item worn by one of the brand’s official models or a blogger, who has teamed it with other things.

“With style ideas you can see real-life options of what bag and jeans look stellar with those red high heels you’ve been eyeing”, Google explained in a blog post.

“Style Ideas” is currently only available in Image Search on mobile web and in the Google app for Android. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline