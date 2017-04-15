Google launches Style Ideas, a new shopping tool

Style Ideas is currently only available as a new feature in the Image Search in the Google app for Android and on mobile web. — Google screenshotNEW YORK, April 15 — Google has just announced an update to its Image Search app which enables you to see what a fashion item you’re interested in would look like worn on a model or blogger.

The new Style Ideas feature could seem quite basic at first. But haven’t we all all asked ourselves how a jacket or dress would sit on the waist or shoulders in real life, or wondered which pants would go with a pair of shoes we’re eyeing?

The idea is simple: in addition to the standard retail photo of a fashion product, Google will show you other photos of the same item worn by one of the brand’s official models or a blogger, who has teamed it with other things.

“With style ideas you can see real-life options of what bag and jeans look stellar with those red high heels you’ve been eyeing”, Google explained in a blog post.

“Style Ideas” is currently only available in Image Search on mobile web and in the Google app for Android. — AFP-Relaxnews