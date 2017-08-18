Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Google launches ‘Question and Answer’ forum for Maps

Friday August 18, 2017
09:49 AM GMT+8

Google Map’s added feature allows users to ask questions and likewise post replies to other queries. — AFP picGoogle Map’s added feature allows users to ask questions and likewise post replies to other queries. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 — Google has added a question and answer feature to Maps and Search. 

The added feature allows users to ask questions and likewise post replies to other queries. 

To ask a question, users can search for the location on Google Maps or Search, open the listing, and scroll down to the “Questions & answers” section. They can also answer other questions and upvote informative replies by tapping on the thumbs-up icon.

The most helpful content will appear towards the top.

The feature can be used to ask the community their thoughts on the best exhibits at a local museum, for instance, or the best time to visit a local attraction and avoid crowds.

Business owners will also be notified when questions are asked.

The feature is available now for Android and mobile search. — AFP-Relaxnews

