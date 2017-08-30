Global chat platform Kik to launch US$125m token sale

The cryptocurrency, Kin, will be launched off the Ethereum blockchain, another online public ledger much like that of bitcoin, the original digital currency. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 30 — Kik Interactive, the Ontario, Canada-based creator of the global chat platform Kik, valued at US$1 billion (RM4.26 billion), said yesterday it will launch in two weeks the sale of its own cryptocurrency which is expected to raise US$125 million.

Kik is a free chat and messaging application built for teenagers, with about 300 million registered users. It was founded in 2009 by a group of University of Waterloo students.

Sale proceeds will be used to build a new platform: The Kin ecosystem, which will offer a host of decentralised products and services, according to Kik’s white paper.

“We believe there is an opportunity to fundamentally change how digital services are built, used and monetised,” Kik founder and Chief Executive Ted Livingston said in a blog post yesterday.

The new Kin platform should give consumers a slew of digital services while compensating them for the value they contribute to those services, he added.

With the token sale, Kik would be the first non-blockchain social media application to create its own digital currency. The token sale is a capital-raising scheme employed by blockchain companies that entails creating a digital asset and selling it to the public.

Blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions underpinning bitcoin, gaining global traction with its ability to record and track the movement of assets.

Kin’s public sale will be held on September 12.

Kik has allocated one trillion in tokens for the sale. Of that amount, US$50 million or 488 million tokens have already been sold in a presale round to select investors, including venture capital firm Blockchain Capital, hedge fund Pantera Capital, and Polychain Capital, another digital currency hedge fund.

The investors in the presale round received a 30 percent discount, Livingston said.

The remaining 512 million tokens will be sold for US$75 million on September 12.

The plan is to integrate Kin into the Kik chat platform as the primary transaction currency. With millions of users, Kik said it hopes to drive mainstream consumer adoption of Kin, potentially making it the most widely used cryptocurrency in the world.

Since inception, Kik has raised US$120.5 million from institutional investors and venture capitalists including Union Square Ventures, Pitchbook data showed. Two years ago, it raised US$50 million in financing led by Tencent Holdings Ltd, the internet company that developed the social media app WeChat. — Reuters