Get your Samsung Galaxy S9 for RM400 off at Shopee

Shopee will be running a special promo where you can pick up a brand new Galaxy S9 for RM2,899. ― Picture via SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― If you’ve been eyeing a brand new flagship smartphone, there’s good news because you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S9 for a juicy RM400 off.

Shopee will be running a special promo where you can pick up a brand new Galaxy S9 for RM2,899 — that’s RM400 off the original retail price of RM3,299. This campaign will be running from the 25th to the 28th of March 2018.

For that money you’re getting a gorgeous 5.8” Quad HD+ Infinity Display up front with an Exynos 9810 octa-core processor mated to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD).

For photos, you’re getting the class-leading 12MP sensor with large 1.4-micron pixels that has a built-in DRAM buffer (for 960fps super slow motion video recording) and a variable aperture lens (can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4).

It’s also got a 3,000 mAh battery, IP68 dust and water resistance, wireless charging, a gorgeous glass and metal body, Intelligent Scan facial recognition, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get access to Samsung-exclusive services like Samsung Pay, which is always useful.

If you’re interested in picking one up, you can buy it at Shopee.my during the campaign period. ― SoyaCincau