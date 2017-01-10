Get the pink coins! Teens react to ‘Super Mario Run’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Super Mario Run made its debut on the Apple App Store in December, the first time the franchise has been available on the mobile platform, and broke records along the way.

While the hype has died down a little, many have yet to try the game, and the React channel put several teens to the test by having them try out the game.

In this incarnation of the franchise, the graphics are much sharper and the gameplay is simple, Mario will run automatically and vault over small obstacles and enemies, but players must make larger jumps and try to grab pink coins along with the usual gold ones along the way.

One teen lamented not being able to “go back” and get all the coins he missed, while others enjoyed the smooth gameplay that steadily ramped up in difficulty.

What’s their final say on the game? Watch the video to find out.

A teenager tries out ‘Super Mario Run’. — Picture via YouTube/React