Get a mini you from German startup Doob (VIDEO)

Saturday January 13, 2018
06:10 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Jan 13 — Downsizing’s not just a film: Model-turned-pastry chef Ashley Holt had a 3D model of herself made — in miniature — which she used to market her business.

“I was shocked when I first saw my Doob. Oh my gosh, that’s me. This tiny person.”

Hers is one of hundreds of thousands of lifelike Mini-Mes made by Doob. The five-year-old German startup runs four stores in the US, and business is growing so rapidly it plans to roughly double its store network this year.

Customers pay US$95 (RM377) for a 4-inch replica of themselves. Divas dish out US$700 for 14-inches. — Reuters

Screengrab from Reuters video shows miniature figurines printed using 3D printers by German startup Doob. Screengrab from Reuters video shows miniature figurines printed using 3D printers by German startup Doob.

