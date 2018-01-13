Get a mini you from German startup Doob (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 13 — Downsizing’s not just a film: Model-turned-pastry chef Ashley Holt had a 3D model of herself made — in miniature — which she used to market her business.

“I was shocked when I first saw my Doob. Oh my gosh, that’s me. This tiny person.”

Hers is one of hundreds of thousands of lifelike Mini-Mes made by Doob. The five-year-old German startup runs four stores in the US, and business is growing so rapidly it plans to roughly double its store network this year.

Customers pay US$95 (RM377) for a 4-inch replica of themselves. Divas dish out US$700 for 14-inches. — Reuters

Screengrab from Reuters video shows miniature figurines printed using 3D printers by German startup Doob.