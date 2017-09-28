Garmin teams up with Disney on new Vivofit jr. 2 kids tracker

Garmin has teamed up with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars on the new vivofit jr. 2 activity tracker. — Garmin picNEW YORK, Sept 28 — Garmin has released an update of its children’s activity tracker, teaming up with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars to make fitness even more fun for kids with the new vivofit jr. 2.

The new tracker now comes with themed bands and mobile app adventures featuring popular kids’ characters such as Minnie Mouse, BB-8 and Marvel’s Captain America, to help encourage children to complete their 60 minutes a day of activity.

To help get kids involved in a range of activities the vivofit jr. 2 can be worn to track steps, active minutes, and swimming, and also features a Toe-to-Toe step challenge to allow encourages kids take part in fun step competitions with their friends who also have a vívofit jr. 2 device.

Once children have reached their daily targets they can then unlock new characters and move onto new adventures in the mobile app games, helping them to be not only more active now but also set healthy habits long-term.

Parents can also help motivate children by using the app to review kids’ daily activities and set them new challenges, schedule reminders to get moving, as well as finish their homework or brush their teeth, and get the whole family involved by using everyone’s Garmin devices to set up a family leaderboard.

And if that doesn’t inspire kids, the vivofit jr. 2’s accessory bands are available for purchase separately, meaning kids can have the chance to explore all three of the games by swapping out their band with a new one and unlocking a new active adventure.

The vívofit jr. 2 is available for purchase at retailers now with a suggested retail price of $99.99 USD and $29.99 for each additional band. — AFP-Relaxnews