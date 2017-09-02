Garmin adds three new releases to collection of fitness wearables

BERLIN, Sept 2 — Garmin has unveiled three new activity trackers this week, adding two new sport smartwatches and a new fitness band to their ever-expanding collection of wearables.

Launched in conjunction with IFA, which starts takes place until September 6 in Berlin, Germany, the new releases include the vívomove HR, Garmin’s first touchscreen hybrid smartwatch.

Designed for those who like a variety of activities, the vivomove can be used for walking, running, cardio and strength training and tracks steps, intensity minutes, sleep, stairs climbed and more.

It will also offer more in-depth fitness tracking tools including VO2 max and fitness age to help users monitor and improve their fitness level, as well as an all-day stress tracking feature to analyse current stress levels and help users reduce them with a Four-Fold Breath relaxation timer.

As a smartwatch, the vivomove HR also offers vibration alerts for the usual emails, texts, calls, social media updates and more, and all hidden within a classic watch design so it can be worn with any wardrobe.

The second smartwatch to be released this week is the vívoactive 3, whose main new feature is the introduction of Garmin Pay, allowing users to make secure contactless payments straight from their watch with no phone or wallet required.

The vívoactive 3 will not only make payments quicker and easier for those constantly on-the-go, but also includes more than 15 built-in sports apps for the super active, including new profiles for cardio, yoga, elliptical and stair stepper. It can also be used when running, cycling, swimming, and resistance training, and, like the vivomove HR, will also keep you connected when on the move with smart notification vibration alerts as well as tracking fitness metrics such as heart rate, VO2 max, fitness age, and all-day stress tracking.

The final launch is the vívosport, offering the features of a smartwatch but in the slimmer design of a fitness band.

With a heavy emphasis on sports, Garmin’s latest tracker will monitor walking, running and cycling and offer new built-in sports apps to track both indoor and outdoor workouts and everything from strength training to cardio. The vivosport also offers Garmin Move IQ to automatically record various activities, and is the only Garmin fitness band to include LiveTrack to track your activity and location in real time so family and friends know where you are when exercising outdoors. Garmin Connect, the free online community, also enables the super sporty to view maps of outdoor workouts, compete in weekly challenges, and connect with other fitness enthusiasts for extra motivation.

The vívosport will retail at the suggested price of US$199.99 (RM854.57); the vívomove HR will start at US$199.99 for the Sport version and US$299.99 for the Premium version. The vívoactive 3 comes in black/stainless and white/stainless with a suggested retail price of US$299.99 and black/slate at US$329.99. — AFP-Relaxnews