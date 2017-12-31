Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Gardening games in the new year: ‘Yonder,’ ‘Gardenscapes,’ ‘Eco,’ ‘Flower Design’

Sunday December 31, 2017
09:11 AM GMT+8

Landscape gardening: 'Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles' — Picture courtesy of Prideful SlothLandscape gardening: 'Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles' — Picture courtesy of Prideful SlothSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 31 — As thoughts turn towards new seasons, the green-thumbed tend to their plants and pots; in games, make the world a better place through farming, fishing, carpentry and cooking in Yonder: The Cloud Chronicles, renovate a country manor in Gardenscapes: New Acres, balance plant, animal, and human needs in co-op builder Eco, and learn to make minimalist arrangements in Flower Design.

Yonder: The Cloud Chronicles
Farming, fishing, carpentry, cooking: Yonder challenges players to banish an evil force called a “murk” from the welcoming land of Gemea, not through combat but more constructive means, with eight biomes — from grasslands to forests and tropics — providing generous harvests.
Available on PlayStation 4 and PC. 
yonderchronicles.com

Gardenscapes: New Acres
Match-three puzzles meet renovation and landscape renewal when a manor house comes under new ownership. Design and decorate with help and advice from estate butler Austin and other characters in the area.
Available on iOS and Android.
playrix.com/gardenscapes

Eco
Minecraft might already have an educational edition but Eco leans wholeheartedly into some very real modern-day challenges as players attempt to build and grow what they need to survive without undermining their own foundations — the economy and ecology of the planet they’re living on.
Available for PC.
strangeloopgames.com/eco

Flower Design
Place individual flowers in delicate vase arrangements or, adopting a wider perspective, construct an elaborate and elegant house, choosing which plants to put where.
Available for PC and Mac.
store.steampowered.com/app/546070 — AFP-Relaxnews

