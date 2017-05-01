Games coming to your screen this May: ‘Prey,’ ‘Strafe,’ ‘Rime,’ ‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew’

Promotional image for ‘Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition’. — Picture by Mojang/Nintendo via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, May 1 — Eight of May’s most anticipated video game releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, from Prey to Strafe, Rime to Star Trek: Bridge Crew, and even a new version of Minecraft.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd

Windows PC

May 3

Completing the international version of an extremely well received Trails in the Sky trilogy ten years after originally releasing in Japan, a series that has held up well due to its charming visual style, appealing characters and strong storylines.

Prey

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, WinPC

May 5

Step aboard the Talos I space station as TranStar researcher Morgan Yu and discover the truth behind a series of experiments that are putting earth in danger from an aggressive alien race. From Arkane Studios of Dishonoured fame, though its Austin, Texas studio rather than the Lyon, France HQ, Prey reboots a franchise that has been awaiting a sequel since 2006.

Strafe

PS4, WinPC, Mac

May 9

Screen-juddering, monster-popping shooter Strafe recalls the frantic, corridor-funnelling beast slayers of the 1990s — Id Software’s groundbreaking Doom and Quake in particular — unapologetically mashing them with new century design trends: procedurally generated level layouts, unpredictable enemy placement, and a bucketful of self-aware snickering.

Minecraft

Nintendo Switch

May 11

Already available on over a dozen mobile, console and computer platforms, generation-defining video game Minecraft arrives on Switch stacked with Mario-related incentives — costumes, levels, textures, zones, audio and so on. In some ways it even starts to overlap with 2015’s Super Mario Maker which, while a critical success on Wii U and 3DS, is not yet available on Switch.

Injustice 2

PS4, XBO (mobile version on Android, iOS)

May 16

DC Comics superheroes and archvillains clash in a follow-up to 2013’s bone cruncher Injustice 2, with a new armour and equipment system intended to grant players greater customization and strategy. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Green Arrow, Flash, Bane and the Joker are among characters to have featured in recent film and TV outings.

Get Even

PS4, XBO, WinPC

May 26

Get Even has been building a following since 2014 and has more recently been generating interest thanks to a preview from YouTuber PewDiePie. Main character Cole Black is trapped in an asylum and inside his own memories, searching for a captive girl and for a way out of his own.

Rime

PS4, XBO, WinPC

May 26

Travel through an island full of puzzles, skirt enormous towers, and see how animals and artifacts react to a young boy’s voice. With motifs compared to iconic video games like Zelda and Ico, “Rime” immediately attracted attention upon announcement in 2013.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

PS4, WinPC

May 30

The Star Trek film and TV franchise is well known for its use of a virtual reality holodeck, in which crew members can be transported to an environment of their choosing. Here the license transports players onto a virtual reconstruction of a Starfleet ship as they look for a new home for the Vulcan race in a beautiful and dangerous sector full of uncharted anomalies. — AFP-Relaxnews