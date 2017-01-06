Game Boy Mach 2: Say hello to the Super Retro Boy!

NEW YORK, Jan 6 — Ever since Nintendo retired the Game Boy, there have been numerous iterations and updates to the popular gaming device, though none came close to replicating the wild success enjoyed by the original.

That has not deterred gaming company Retro Bit from launching its own bid to revive the handheld gaming device at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas.

Dubbed the Super Retro Boy, Retro Bits’ take on the Game Boy is pretty admirable, with the former looking just like the classic device that we all know and love.

The Super Retro Boy boasts a 10-hour battery life and a shatter and scratch-resistant HD screen. Priced at a rather reasonable US$80 (RM358), the device will also be able to play all your Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance game cartridges. It also comes with an extra pair of buttons on the face, no doubt to replace the shoulder buttons on the Game Boy Advance.