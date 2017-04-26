Gadgets with Gurman: Should you buy Apple’s latest iPad? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 26 — Bloomberg Technology reporter Mark Gurman takes a closer look at Apple’s latest iPad and offers advice on who might be the right buyer. — Bloomberg
Wednesday April 26, 2017
07:30 AM GMT+8
