Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5pc accuracy rate (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Oct 6 ― New York startup Entrupy has found a way to fight the fakes with a handheld microscope camera that lets users with their smartphones detect the difference between real Gucci, Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton luxury handbags and frauds. ― Reuters

