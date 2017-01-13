Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 5:48 pm GMT+8

From playing cards to plumbers: Key dates for Nintendo

Friday January 13, 2017
05:14 PM GMT+8

Banners of Nintendo’s new game console Switch are pictured at its experience venue in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. — Reuters picBanners of Nintendo’s new game console Switch are pictured at its experience venue in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 13 — Nintendo pulled the covers off its next-generation Switch games console today as the company behind Pokemon and Super Mario tries to score big in the 21st century.

Here are some key dates in the history of a videogame giant that started life making playing cards:

1889: Founder Fusajiro Yamauchi starts manufacturing Japanese playing cards called “hanafuda” in Kyoto. Western style cards follow years later.

1962: Listed on the Osaka and Kyoto stock exchanges

1977: Nintendo launches first home videogame machines known as TV Game 15 and TV Game 6.

1978-1981: Starts selling arcade game machines, opens a US division, and lands a gorilla-sized hit with Donkey Kong.

1983: Launches home videogame console Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

1985: Starts selling Super Mario Bros. games for NES.

1989: Handheld Game Boy system goes on the market

1996: Nintendo 64 game console hits shelves, with GameCube released several years later. Both fail to live up to success of NES. 

2004: Starts selling handheld video game system Nintendo DS

2006: Company scores huge hit with Wii motion-sensor system which lets players jump, run and swing in the comfort of their livingrooms. Over 100 million sold worldwide.

2012: Follow up Wii U system launches but never matches success of first version.

2015: Charismatic CEO Satoru Iwata passes away at 55, raising questions about company’s direction.

March, 2016: Releases first mobile game “Miitomo” — a free-to-play and interactive game that allows users to create avatars.

July 2016: Nintendo brand mobile game app Pokemon Go is released by US-based Niantic, sparking a worldwide frenzy among users. Super Mario Run app is released in December to much fanfare.

2017: Nintendo unveils its hybrid Switch console, a tablet-like system for home or when you are on the go. — AFP

