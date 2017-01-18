Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:07 pm GMT+8

Fret not Vine fans, Twitter now looping short videos

Wednesday January 18, 2017
06:29 PM GMT+8

Vine shut down yesterday, but parent company Twitter unveiled a new feature that mimics the short-looping video experience. — Picture by Vine via AFPVine shut down yesterday, but parent company Twitter unveiled a new feature that mimics the short-looping video experience. — Picture by Vine via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 — Vine may be dead, but parent company Twitter has developed a new feature that mimics the short-looping video experience.

First noted by TechCrunch, the new Twitter feature now automatically loops all videos under 6.5 seconds, including videos saved from other apps like Snapchat.

Vine shut down yesterday. 

A new, low-maintenance app called Vine Camera will completely replace the Vine app January 17.

Fans can continue creating videos and posting them to Twitter using the Vine Camera. — AFP-Relaxnews

