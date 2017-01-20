Four game boost for ‘Fire Emblem’ franchise

As a whole, the ‘Fire Emblem’ series has become well known for its faux-historical European settings and sturdy tactical challenge as players recruit various party members on a journey to rid their land of an abhorrent evil. — Picture courtesy of Intelligent Systems / NintendoSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 — A quartet of new entries to the Fire Emblem strategy adventure franchise — Fire Emblem: Heroes, Fire Emblem Echoes, Fire Emblem Warriors and a fourth, untitled release — span mobile and console devices and have been made the focus of a separate Nintendo Direct video following the company’s Switch presentation the previous week.

More immediately and most broadly accessible is February 2nd’s Fire Emblem: Heroes, a mobile game for Android and iOS devices which follows the adventure and battle template laid down by the core Fire Emblem franchise.

As a whole, the highly rated 27-year-old series has become well known for its faux-historical European settings and sturdy tactical challenge as players recruit various party members on a journey to rid their land of an abhorrent evil.

By shunning the video game convention of having multiple lives or repeat attempts at a level or mission — if characters fall in battle, they’re gone for good and must be replaced by a new and likely less experienced recruit — it encourages players to forge a link with their (hopefully) conquering heroes.

Fire Emblem: Heroes is also the first time that the Nintendo franchise has stepped onto mobile platforms, and in fact will be the console and game manufacturer’s vanguard on Android as Super Mario Run is not stepping over from iOS until March.

Unlike Super Mario Run, however, Fire Emblem: Heroes will be free rather than a premium app; players will be invited to make in-app purchases.

On console, and while attention is turning towards Nintendo’s Switch, due March and hybridizing home and portable consoles into one system, the older 3DS (2011-) has Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia on the way.

It’s a 25th anniversary remake of 1992 release Fire Emblem Gaiden, and after all these years represents a first official opportunity to play the game in languages other than Japanese.

The game’s visual style is being brought up to date in line with recent releases and its May 19 launch is accompanied by two Amiibo figurines.

Of the four games, Fire Emblem Warriors was already something of a known quantity, having briefly featured in Nintendo’s previous Switch presentation.

It’s a one-versus-many battlefield combat game in the style of Dynasty Warriors, another long-running, historically inspired franchise. This week’s news was that it would also launch on the New Nintendo 3DS. (To be clear, that’s not just any model in the portable Nintendo 3DS family, but only the refreshed model released in 2014 and 2015.)

Finally, Nintendo further demonstrated the significance of the franchise with a snippet of an announcement about yet another Fire Emblem game. Come 2018, there’s be a new one waiting in the wings for Switch owners, it said. ­— AFP-Relaxnews