‘Forza 7’ launch trailer heralds demo arrival (VIDEO)

‘Forza Motorsport 7’ aims for a greater feeling of immersion, plus support for November's Xbox One X. — Picture courtesy fo Turn 10 / Microsoft StudiosSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 — The latest entry to car racing celebration “Forza Motorsport” is revving for arrival on October 3, with a launch trailer and demo released for the Xbox One and Windows PC game.

As one of several motor racing games set to roll out this fall, “Forza Motorsport 7” has a thundering launch trailer and a free demo available to players on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

It’s releasing October 3 with early access from September 29 an incentive to pre-order an Ultimate Edition ahead of launch day.

Debuting in 2005 as an Xbox-exclusive competitor to PlayStation’s then-supreme “Gran Turismo” franchise, since 2011 the circuit-based “Forza Motorsport” has alternated with open world spin-off “Forza Horizon.”

Several innovations from 2016’s “Forza Horizon 3” are now finding their way back into “Forza Motorsport 7.”

Notable among them are cross-platform multiplayer between Xbox One and Windows 10 editions, and changing weather conditions during races.

A free downloadable demo gives prospective players a taste of what’s to come.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is used to showcase the game’s Dubai and Jebel Hafeet Pass tracks, a Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck is matched with Italy’s high-speed Mugello circuit, and the Nissan NISMO GT-R LM is paired with the Nüburgring’s notoriously challenging GP track.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the “Forza 7” demo arrives mere days ahead of September 22’s multi-platform PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC release “Project CARS 2” which has benefited from two years of community feedback and a solid selection of reviews published at the head of the week.

Sandwiched in between the two is focused road rallying license “WRC 7” on September 29, and then “Gran Turismo Sport” represents a first PlayStation 4 franchise entry from October 3. November’s “Need for Speed: Payback” references the “Fast & Furious” movies even more heavily than “Forza Horizon 3” might have done. — AFP-Relaxnews