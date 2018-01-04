‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ preps Sneaky Silencer event

Sneaky Silencer is the third ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ special event, after 50 v 50 and High Explosive. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 ― With its own slant on the popular Battle Royale genre, “Fortnite's” free multiplayer versus mode is getting a stealth-oriented event for January 5 to January 8, 2018.

Three silenced or suppressed weapons and a holy grail's worth of shrubbery go into the four-day Sneaky Silencer Limited Time Mode event.

Developed by Epic Games, the company behind one of the video game industry's foremost creative suites ― Unreal Engine ― and forked from “Fortnite” in order to accommodate a growing interest in the last-person-standing Battle Royale genre, Fortnite: Battle Royale launched in September 2017 as a free alternative to breakout hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

As well as the lower barrier to entry and a more caricatured art style, “Fortnite” debuted not only on Windows PC but also Xbox One (ahead of “PUBG”'s December release), PlayStation 4, and Mac.

With the same focus on surviving an island shoot-out while a constricting force field ushers players towards a randomly chosen endpoint, Fortnite: Battle Royale also sought to differentiate itself through fast-paced fortification construction and trap-laying equipment.

But where “PUBG” has put a focus on performance improvements, the introduction of climbing and vaulting mechanics, two-to-four player team modes, and the creation of vast new maps to survive in, Fortnite: Battle Royale has started pushing fresh experiences (and new reasons to return) through limited-time modes.

A 50 vs 50 mode ran December 8 to 17, followed by the High Explosives mode from December 17 to January 2.

In contrast to the all-out High Explosives mode, January 5 to 8's Sneaky Silencer removes traps from the game, limits available weapons to the Suppressed SMG and Suppressed Pistols (including the new, rare Silenced Pistol), and ups the instances that the bush disguise can be found inside skyborne support packages. ― AFP-Relaxnews