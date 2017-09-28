‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ overtakes ‘PUBG’ viewership upon release

A screenshot of the ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ game. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 ― The September 26 release of “Fortnite: Battle Royale” was welcomed by Twitch TV viewers who made it the second most-watched game on the streaming site, momentarily outstripping its direct inspiration, “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.”

Since its March 2017 launch, “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” has had an enormous impact on the year's PC gaming landscape.

Up to 100 players are airdropped onto an island and, upon landing, they scavenge for weapons, scramble to hiding places and vantage spots, and sneak and shoot their way to the center of a contracting habitable area until only one is left alive.

It's not the first game of its type, but the success of “PUBG” has been emphatic.

On PC gaming network Steam, it's been the top-selling title since release, climbing to 12 million unit sales, and breaking the service's all-time simultaneous player record within six months.

Other games have adopted a similar format, but “Fortnite: Battle Royale” has been more overt in its homage than most.

With a softer, more cartoony look, it features the same 100-player headcount, same air-drop start (gliding from a flying bus rather than parachuting from a plane), same frantic hunt for basic weaponry, and same contracting playing area.

One big difference is in price ― a free download with optional microtransactions, “Fortnite: BR” undercuts “PUBG” by US$29.99 (RM126.55).

Another is that “PUBG” has yet to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while “Fortnite: BR” is already there.

And it might not have the drivable vehicles or custom costumes of “PUBG” at launch, but “Fortnite: BR” lets players craft buildings, traps and structures on the go, opening up a novel layer of tactical possibility.

It's also got a simpler built-in spectator system that encourages players to stick around after their elimination.

But “PUBG” developer Bluehole was not impressed, taking exception to the populist fork of base-building game “Fortnite” upon announcement.

Given that “Fortnite” developer Epic Games is also responsible for the software engine that runs “PUBG,” Epic could code engine improvements that advantage its own game but not Bluehole's baby, it pointed out.

As launch fever settled and the US slept, “Fortnite: Battle Royale” slipped from second to fifth on Twitch's most-watched ranking, with “PUBG” moving into second, back towards its usual top spot position.

Data from TwitchTools appeared to show that “Fortnite” was siphoning 40 per cent off “PUBG”'s regular peak viewership of 115,000 – 120.000; whether the pair remain in competition remains to be seen. ― AFP-Relaxnews