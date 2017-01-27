‘For Honor,’ ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ betas gear up

‘For Honor’ launches February 14th, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Ubisoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 27 — Two of Ubisoft’s bigger video game releases of 2017 are opening their doors for public beta tests this month, offering the opportunity to try out ahistorical warrior multiplayer For Honor and modern-day drug war co-op Ghost Recon: Wildlands in the process.

February 14th’s For Honor asks players to pick a knight, samurai, or viking warrior and then do battle with members of an opposing faction.

A closed beta starting from 2pm UTC on January 26 runs until 1am UTC on January 30, for those with pre-allocated beta codes (obtained from scars.forhonourgame.com) on PlayStation 4, PC or Xbox One.

However, many participants will be streaming their experiences live, with Twitch.TV a popular choice (and one which has a dedicated channel, twitch.tv/directory/game/Forper cent20Honour.)

March 7’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands appeared to build on elements of Watch_Dogs and “Grand Theft Auto Online” when it was first presented midway through 2015.

Its own closed beta — the first of several, it’s thought — runs February 3 to February 6 on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One, with registration taken through ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands.

Up to four players will be able to team up for its drug-busting shenanigans while single-player mode will also be available to try out. — AFP-Relaxnews