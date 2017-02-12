Focus on Vivo: Chinese smartphone maker known for audio quality, selfies

Like many Chinese manufacturers, Vivo has made selfie quality a priority in its handsets. — AFP pic SHANGHAI, Feb 12 — Chinese manufacturer Vivo is now the fifth biggest seller of smartphones worldwide — behind Samsung, Apple and fellow Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Oppo — with almost 72 million handsets sold in 2016, according to Strategy Analytics. Vivo makes comparatively high-end smartphones, which are notably known for their audio quality.

Founded in 2009, the brand stands out from competitors with the quality of its smartphones' built-in hi-fi chips, designed to optimise the audio experience.

Vivo made a name for itself internationally in 2012 with the X1, reportedly the slimmest cellphone on the market at the time. The following year, Vivo was the first manufacturer to use a 2K display (1440 x 2560 pixels) in the Xplay 3S.

The 5.5-inch V5 line leads the brand's current product range with three models: the V5Lite, V5 and V5Plus. These smartphones all have octacore processors, 3-4GB of RAM and front-facing cameras ranging from 16 to 20 Megapixels loaded with special image processing technology for enhanced-quality selfies.

The handsets sell for the equivalent of around US$214 to US$425 (RM950-1,886), depending on the model. All of the V5 models run the Funtouch OS, a mobile operating system based on Android, and come with a home-grown application store called iManager.

Vivo is a subsidiary of BBK Electronics, a major Chinese group that also owns smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus.

The manufacturer entered the world's top 10 smartphone sellers at the beginning of 2015, moving into the top five less than two years later with an estimated market share of 4.8 per cent, according to Strategy Analytics.

See Vivo's current range of smartphones here.vivo.com — AFP-Relaxnews