Five programmable robots to introduce kids to code

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — Computer programming is on the curriculum for primary and junior high school students, so why not take advantage of the summer vacation to provide your child with a playful introduction to this new subject?

Programmable robots instill a basic understanding of how computer languages work, keep kids busy on rainy days, and, in some cases, may even become their favorite companions.

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox, US$159.99 (RM686.28)

Lego has just launched its Lego Boost kit, designed to introduce children 7-12 years old to computer programming. Kids can use the Creative Toolbox, comprising 843 bricks, a motor and three sensors, to build five different models including a robot and a cat. The sensors allow these creations to detect their position, gauge distance and recognize colors.

Once the robot has been built, you download a dedicated application for iOS or Android which brings the toy to life, allowing you to program its movements and behavior. You can also record your voice to make the robot speak.

Cozmo, US$179.99

The diminutive Cozmo robot is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and moves and manoeuvers very fluidly. His animated eyes are very expressive, almost like a cartoon character’s. Cozmo is a real companion who needs to be looked after, and what he wants to do most is play.

Using a dedicated app available for Apple and Android phones, he can be programmed to recognize his owner, play reflex games, and even play all by himself with his interactive cubes. A toy for the whole family, Cozmo can be used by children as young as six without assistance. For more complex programming projects, a free software developer’s kit is also available.

Cubetto, US$225

Designed for children as young as age three, Cubetto, which is Montessori-approved, teaches the basic principles of computer programming without recourse to a screen. Made by a US start-up, Primo Toys, the Cubetto set includes a wooden robot, a control board with 16 colored coding blocks, a world map and a book of activities. The robot responds to the sequence of green, yellow, red, and blue blocks placed by a child on the control board.

Instructions for specific missions are supplied in the activities book. By combining movement, touch and sound, Cubetto helps reinforce children’s skills and ability to communicate.

Fisher-Price Code-a-Pillar, US$65-80

The Fisher-Price Code-a-Pillar offers children the chance to learn the rudiments of programming and movement in space. The programmable caterpillar is composed of segments with different motion functions (turn right, move forward, perform a U-turn) or actions (turn on the music).

These can be assembled according to the route you want the caterpillar to take while avoiding obstacles. The unlimited number of combinations and movements is accompanied by lights and music.

Silverlit Maze Breaker, US$19.99

This small Silverlit robot can move forward, turn, repeat a phrase and be controlled by an application. It is also equipped with a sensor that enables it to either follow a line or halt when it reaches a line. Using these functions, it can navigate its way out of a maze.

The Maze Breaker may not be as advanced as the others on the list, but its low price lets you test your child’s interest in robots without breaking the bank. — AFP-Relaxnews