Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep (VIDEO)

Moona is a connected pillow that adjusts its temperature all night long. — Photo courtesy of MoonaPARIS, Jan 5 — Whether you have trouble nodding off, struggle to wake in the morning, or often find yourself wide-eyed during the night, innovative solutions are arriving on the market to help improve the quality of sleep. Some of these connected devices will be on show at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, USA, which runs January 5 to 8.

Moona, the temperature-controlled pillow

Moona promises a good night’s sleep by adjusting the temperature of your pillow. Designed for anyone with sleep problems, the Moona connected pillow — on show at this year’s CES — can modify its temperature all night long, moving progressively from cool to warm to encourage users to fall asleep and wake up gently. The device, developed by a French start-up, should be available to preorder early in 2017 in Europe and the USA.

The Withings ‘Aura’ is a sleep tracker and sunrise wake-up light. — Photo courtesy of WithingsAura, the wake-up light and sound system

The Withings Aura combines sleep tracking — analyzing sleep-related data such as movement, heart rate and breathing — with a sunrise wake-up light that doesn’t emit any waves during the night. The device wakes sleepers progressively during periods of lighter sleep. The product, which sells for US$189.95 (RM854), also features several relaxation programmes.

The ‘Anti-Snore’ armband vibrates when the wearer snores, encouraging them to change positions. — Photo courtesy of sleep.aiAnti-Snore, for a peaceful night

Created in the Netherlands, the Anti-Snore Wearable is a connected armband designed to give snorers a gentle prod. The band is worn around the upper arm and connects to a smartphone over Bluetooth. It then vibrates when the wearer snores or grinds their teeth, inciting the sleeper to change position (which can be the cause of snoring). The gadget can even help users track habits known to make snoring worse, such as smoking, alcohol and medication use. Currently the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, the device can be bought for €69 (RM327) and is expected to go on sale in June 2017.

Rémi is a kids’ sleep companion that can be used as an alarm clock, a nightlight and a baby monitor. — Photo courtesy of UrbanHelloRémi, the smart alarm clock for kids

This brightly colored light-up alarm clock for kids, called Rémi, has several functions. As well as serving as a nightlight, it plays lullabies and can be used as a baby monitor, a walkie-talkie, an MP3 player capable of storing 300 songs and stories, and a speaker. Plus, a programmemable timer function shows children when it’s time to go to bed and when it’s time to get up, using lights, alerts, music and more. A sleep tracker mode is also on hand to monitor night-time waking. Developed by French startup and previous CES Innovation Award winner UrbanHello, the clock is available to pre-order from Indiegogo priced US$69.

Sensorwake wakes you to the smell of espresso, croissants or cut grass. — Photo courtesy of SensorwakeSensorwake, for a rousing morning aroma

Instead of using light, birdsong or other sounds, the Sensorwake wakes sleepers by filling the room with the smell of freshly grilled toast or fresh sea air, for example. Sensorwake was developed by two young business partners in Nantes, France.

Heavy sleepers can rest assured that an audio alarm goes off after two minutes if the smell isn’t enough to rouse users from their slumber. The clock sells for US$109 and odour capsules (seaside, espresso, croissant, chocolate, grass, toast, peppermint) cost US$5.45 each. — AFP-Relaxnews