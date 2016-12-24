Fitness trackers 2016: A selection of the year’s most innovative releases

This year saw Fitbit launch a new version of Charge 2 fitness tracker, complete with a guided breathing feature to help promote calm. — Fitbit handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsBERLIN, Dec 24 — The fitness tracker trend has shown no signs of slowing down throughout 2016, with this year seeing a variety of new brands and products launching with innnovative new ways to improve our well-being.

Here we round up our pick of some of the most interesting launches to come out of 2016 that will help you have a healthier and happier 2017.

Remember to breathe

In keeping with this year’s trend for mindfulness, Fitbit launched a new version of its number-one selling fitness tracker, the Charge 2, with guided breathing sessions. As well as including the same features as its predecessor — tracking steps, distance, pace, floors climbed, and calories burned — the Charge 2 also uses your heart rate for its new feature, which is designed to help reduce stress and promote calm to look after both mental as well as physical health.

The Apple Watch Series 2 comes with a new Breathe App to make time for daily mindfulness. — Apple handout picThis year Apple also released its Apple Watch Series 2 with a new Breathe App.

Designed to quiet your mind and relax your body, Apple’s mindfulness app offers a series of beautifully designed, soothing animations and gentle taps that guide users through a series of deep breaths. Time to Breathe reminders also help remind users to make some time for mindfulness every day.

The Speedo Shine 2 by Misfit offers swimmers a high quality and waterproof way to track their sport. — Speedo handout picPrecision for different sports and activities

A new swim edition of Misfit’s existing Shine 2 fitness tracker, the Speedo Shine 2 by Misfit offered swimming fans a high quality and waterproof way to track their activity with Misfit also teaming up with Speedo’s Aqualab to ensure accurate tracking. The Speed Shine 2 is able to record the number of laps in both 25 and 50 meter pools no matter what your stroke, with data also available in Speedo’s own Fit app to gain even more insight into your performance.

TomTom released its Adventurer fitness tracking watch this year, for those who prefer to take their workout outdoors. — TomTom handout pic For those who prefer to get their exercise outdoors TomTom released its Adventurer fitness-tracking watch with a tougher design to handle sports such as hiking, trail running, skiing and snowboarding.

Although the watch can still be used for sports such as running, cycling, swimming, and gym, the Adventurer offers added features for those who want to explore the great outdoors, including a compass, Route Exploration, and live stats for skiing including altitude, descent and gradient.

Garmin released this year a luxury collection of sports watches, the Garmin fenix Chronos collection. — Garmin handout pic Luxury design

Moving fitness trackers forward in the style stakes, this year Garmin released its luxury collection of GPS sports watches, the Garmin fenix Chronos collection.

Featuring a range of fitness-tracking features, the watches can be used for a variety of different sports including running, cycling, swimming, SUP, rowing and golf, the fenix Chronos offers a fitness tracker which performs but with luxurious and timeless style that sets it apart from other fitness trackers and wearables.

The Withings Steel Gold offers fitness fans Withings technology encased in the luxury design of an analog smartwatch, complete with a 24-carat gold coated steel case. — Withings handout picFrench brand Withings also released its special-edition Activité fitness tracker, the Withings Steel Gold, and just in time for Christmas.

The Steel Gold offers fitness fans Withings technology, including auto tracking of daily walking, running, swimming and sleep, but encased in the luxury design of an analog smartwatch with a 24-carat gold coated steel case and a choice of two exclusive calfskin straps. — AFP-Relaxnews