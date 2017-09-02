First look at VR headsets developed in partnership with Microsoft (VIDEO)

The Asus Windows Mixed Reality Headset is equipped with two 2.89-inch diagonal OLED displays for a combined resolution of 2,880x1,440 pixels and a 95-degree field of vision. — Handout via AFPBERLIN, Sept 2 — In the autumn of 2016, Microsoft revealed that it was working with several computer manufacturers with a view to developing and bringing to market competitively priced virtual reality headsets that will pave the way for widespread adoption of a technology in which the Redmond firm has invested extensively in recent years. Several of these new devices are on show at the IFA in Berlin.

The headsets present at IFA will make use of the Microsoft technology, which to date has only been available for the firm’s extraordinarily expensive Hololens smartglasses, which retail for US$3,000 (RM12,819) and have mainly been sold to developers.

With the goal of bringing its knowhow to the general public, Microsoft has notably joined forces with Asus, Dell and Lenovo who are showing off their latest VR headwear at IFA. As always with these devices, the idea is to immerse users in a semi-real environment that mixes ambient elements with virtual 3D objects. The three manufacturers are also targeting a price range that is well below the two products that are currently on the market, the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift.

The Asus MR (for Mixed Reality Headset) weighs just 400g and is equipped with two 2.89-inch diagonal OLED displays for a combined resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and a 95-degree field of vision. It is expected to retail for €449, but the date of its launch has yet to be revealed. Motion controllers, which are sold separately, will enable users to interact with virtual objects.

The all-white Dell Visor has virtually identical specifications with two 1,440 x 1,440-pixel LCD displays. It is expected to sell for approximately 350 dollars, following its initial release in the United States. Dell will also offer controllers that will be sold separately. Meanwhile Lenovo’s Explorer, also with two 1,440 x 1,440-pixel displays, will arrive in October for US$349 or US$449 in a package with motion controllers.

A decisive year for Microsoft

All of these products have been announced in the wake of an update from Microsoft about its future Windows Mixed Reality platform. After all, there’s no point in owning a headset if you cannot access any content for it. According to Microsoft, some 60 applications are already ready, and a version of the celebrated first-person shooter game “Halo” that is expected within the next two years. And let’s not forget that not all of these applications will be games. At the same time, Microsoft has announced a very important partnership with Valve Software and its Steam VR platform for access to several other high-quality immersive games. — AFP-Relaxnews