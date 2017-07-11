First ever PlayStation Experience to be held in KL

Since kicking off in 2014 in Las Vegas, PlayStation Experience has become an event much looked forward to by PlayStation fans around the world. — Picture courtesy of TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — For the first time ever, PlayStation Experience, also known as PSX, an annual event for the video game industry presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment – will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong Limited Singapore Branch (SIES), the event which is held annually in the United States, will be coming to Southeast Asia for the first time on 5 August 2017 at KL Live at Life Centre.

Dubbed as PlayStation Experience 2017 Southeast Asia (SEA), the PlayStation-centric show will bring hands on demos of PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation VR (PS VR) games from Electronic Entertainment Expo to the fans and media in Southeast Asian region.

Some of the confirmed games which will be presented at the show include Detroit: Become Human (PS4), Everybody’s Golf (PS4), Far Cry 5 (PS4), Gran Turismo Sport (PS4), Knack 2 (PS4), and “No Heroes Allowed! VR (PS VR).

More titles will be announced on a later date.

The event will also include Game Stage Events which will see developers or representatives of various games take the stage to share insight on their upcoming titles, as well as giveaways and other activities.

Held from 10am to 10pm at KL Live, PlayStation Experience 2017 SEA is open to the public. — TheHive.Asia