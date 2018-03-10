Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

First-day sales of Samsung Galaxy S9 'only 70pc of predecessor'

Saturday March 10, 2018
09:35 AM GMT+8

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27, 2018. — Reuters picThe new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27, 2018. — Reuters picSEOUL, March 10 — The first-day sales performance of Samsung Electronics Co’s new flagship Galaxy S9 smartphones were around 70 per cent of the previous series in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported citing the industry sources showed today, reflecting the market’s weaker-than-expected reaction.

According to the sources, 180,000 units of Galaxy S9 smartphones were distributed through the country’s three mobile carriers yesterday, lower than the 260,000 units posted by the Galaxy S8 series. Samsung’s new smartphone is currently available only to pre-order buyers.

The official release of the smartphone is slated for next Friday.

Even considering the fact that the Galaxy S8 series set a record in terms of first-day sales, industry watchers said the performance of the latest flagship still hovered below expectations.

Although Samsung has been declining to disclose pre-order figures for the Galaxy S9 smartphones, industry watchers presumed that the performance would be roughly 70 to 80 per cent of the Galaxy S8 series, pointing out that the new devices lack innovative features.

Maintaining most of the design from the Galaxy S8, the new smartphone features a rear camera with a variable aperture that can automatically or manually switch between F1.5 and F2.4.

Users can also make optimised emojis based on their selfies. — Bernama

