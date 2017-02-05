‘Final Fantasy XV’ blends free and paid add-ons with update announcement (VIDEO)

Two months on from its November 2016 release and 'Final Fantasy XV' is receiving ongoing attention from developers and community thanks to a batch of new announcements. — Picture courtesy of Square EnixTOKYO, Feb 5 — Late 2016 bestseller, lavishly presented adventure game Final Fantasy XV, is preparing to receive a number of improvements and extra features alongside its previously announced paid expansions, building on an approach that has worked well for a number of other big titles, from Burnout Paradise to the very recent Hitman and The Witcher 3.

Two months on from its November 2016 release and Final Fantasy XV is receiving ongoing attention from developers and community thanks to a batch of new announcements.

The story’s closing arc, and in particular Chapter 13 (of 15), is being reworked as part of a free update, endorsing reviewer and player suggestions that extra polish was needed; the update will also provide the opportunity to play a small part of the Chapter as secondary character Gladiolus.

That ties in nicely to the same-day March 28 release of Episode: Gladiolus, whose focus is on the Gladiolus character anyway.

Such readiness to respond to public feedback (or, at least, the appearance of readiness) is not necessarily just a marketing tool; it can be integrated into the development process.

Look to Nioh, releasing February 7 on PlayStation 4.

Two early slices of the action game were made publicly available to download in 2016. The second adjusted to concerns raised by the first, and implementing feedback from the second took priority over a planned October release.



A third and final demo in January 2017 showed that growing confidence in the game was justified, as did the raft of positive review scores arriving early February.

Now back to Final Fantasy XV, whose February 21 update will add limited time quests, a notable feature of 2016’s Hitman.

Diverging from franchise tradition, Hitman‘s episodic format kept people talking about it long after a March release. Each of its five paid post-release packs comprised an entirely new international location, with characters and replayable missions to explore, and the packs released between April and October.

Time-sensitive missions kept the conversation alive in between those packs: Elusive Targets were only available for a set period of time — from two days to a week — while Escalation Contracts encouraged fresh approaches to existing locations.

For those that were still not confident that this new, non-traditional Hitman game was legitimate upon release, its live content drove conversations that helped win new fans.

One other surprise tidbit came out of the Final Fantasy XV announcement.

Given the obviousness with which a real-world Cup Noodle brand was worked into the game, it was perhaps strange that the incoming full body invincibility suits, announced earlier in the week, weren’t an official tie-in for Saban’s March Power Rangers movie.

But Saban contacted Square Enix over similarities between the two, and the Exosuit DLC has now been put on hold. — AFP-Relaxnews