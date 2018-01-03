Fattah Amin fans, you’ll want to check out this special edition OPPO F5

The OPPO F5 Fattah Amin Special Edition will be available for pre-order starting from January 5 at RM1,298. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — For Fattah Amin fangirls, OPPO Malaysia has just introduced an OPPO F5 Fattah Amin Special Edition. Pre-orders will start by end of this week and it will come with an exclusive gift box containing Fattah Amin collectables and exclusive content.

The OPPO F5 Fattah Amin smartphone is based on the standard OPPO F5 model that comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It also gets the same 6.0″ FullHD+ display, 20MP f/2.0 front camera and a 16MP f/1.8 rear shooter.

All the goodies from the exclusive merchandise box. — SoyaCincau picThe device comes only in black and there’s a laser engraved signature of Fattah Amin at the back of the phone. In the exclusive merchandise box, OPPO is including an autographed Fattah Amin poster, a mini standee, 4x postcards and a specially designed Fattah Amin phone case.

If that’s not enough, the special edition phone will come with exclusive Morning and Night ringtones, wallpapers and extra photos of Fattah Amin.

The OPPO F5 Fattah Amin Special Edition will be available for pre-order starting from January 5 at RM1,298. Stocks are expected to be available on January 13, 2018. If you’re interested, you can check out the OPPO Online Store. — SoyaCincau