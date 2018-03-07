‘Far Cry 5’ drops vignettes, trailer, short film

The messianic aspirations of a cult leader are explored and opposed in 'Far Cry 5.' — Picture courtesy of UbisoftSAN FRANCISCO, March 7 — Action game Far Cry 5 is preparing observers for the franchise's latest roster of twisted criminals and gun-toting mayhem with a half dozen new video previews.

Sending players in to take down a dangerous separatist cult with culling on its mind, Far Cry 5 is the latest entry to Ubisoft's off-kilter action franchise.

Where tropical Far Cry 3 revolved around its unhinged ringleader Vaas and Far Cry 4 had sharply-dressed Himalayan regent Pagan Min as its antagonist, Far Cry 5 touches down in rural Montana, USA, where doomsday preacher Joseph Seed controls the separatist community of Eden's Gate.

He's spearheaded much of Ubisoft's promotion to date but a new collection of vignettes widen their scope to include not just “The Father,” Joseph, but his three siblings: John, Jacob, and Faith.

Far Cry 5: John Seed — Cult Vignette

In addition, a gameplay trailer provides the opportunity to get to know some of the features and friendlier characters that populate the region of Hope County.

Far Cry 5: Mayhem in the Mountains Gameplay

All have their own motivations and specific skillsets that can help players in their mission against Eden's Gate — sidekick Hurk even returns from the previous two games, and AI companions can also be brought into the "Far Cry 5 co-operative modes.

A Bill of Rights trailer continues that focus on gameplay, advising players they will have the Right to Arm Bears (the Right to Bear Arms already a given), tear away in muscle cars, and blow things up, alongside other attractions.

Far Cry 5: Bill of Rights Trailer

And a 30-minute short film called Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate debuted on Amazon Prime, giving wider context to an earlier live-action trailer called The Baptism, and according to its own promo following a small team of video bloggers investigating the dangerous cult.

Far Cry 5 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC at the end of the month. — AFP-Relaxnews