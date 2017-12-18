Facebook’s new Snooze button mutes friends for a month or more

Facebook's newest feature allows users to temporarily mute pages or people. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 18 — Facebook has begun to roll out the new Snooze feature, allowing users to discreetly — and temporarily — unfollow someone’s posts.

If you’ve got a chatty friend or an overenthusiastic business on your Facebook newsfeed whom you don’t want to unfriend, you can now temporarily mute them without cutting them out of your social media life altogether.

“Seeing too many photos of your uncle’s new cat? Is your friend tempting you with endless photos of ramen on her Japan trip? It turns out, you’re not alone”, wrote Shruthi Muraleedharan, Facebook Product Manager, in a blogpost.

The feature is somewhat similar to the current Unfollow or Hide options, but is less permanent. People, groups or pages who have been snoozed will not be notified about it, and the user will receive a notification when a mute is about to expire, with the option to hit snooze yet again. — AFP-Relaxnews