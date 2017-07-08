Facebook wants to turn campus into a ‘village’

Architectural rendering of Facebook’s proposed Willow Campus is seen in Menlo Park, California, in this undated photo obtained by Reuters July 7, 2017. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, July 8 — Facebook yesterday unveiled plans to transform its Silicon Valley headquarters campus into a “mixed-use village” complete with housing and retail shops.

Impetus for the “Willow Campus” includes inadequate housing and public transit, making it tough for Facebook workers to live and commute where the leading social network has its headquarters, according to vice president of global facilities and real estate John Tenanes.

The plan, a final version of which must be worked out with the city of Menlo Park, envisions 11,600 square metres of retail space including a grocery store, pharmacy, and other neighbourhood shops.

“Working with the community, our goal for the Willow Campus is to create an integrated, mixed-use village that will provide much needed services, housing and transit solutions as well as office space,” Tenanes said in a blog post.

“Our hope is to create a physical space that supports our community and builds on our existing programs.”

Architectural rendering of Facebook’s proposed Willow Campus is seen in Menlo Park, California, in this undated photo obtained by Reuters July 7, 2017. — Reuters picFacebook’s headquarters include a cluster of buildings on the former Sun Microsystems campus it acquired in 2011.

The leading social network transforming the office park with touches that included walkways between buildings, giving it a small-town feel.

Several years later, Facebook bought neighbouring land and built an addition designed by architect Frank Gehry.

The Willow Campus plan calls for 1,500 units of housing, 15 per cent of which would be offered at below market rates, according to Tenanes.

Facebook will file its latest plans to the city this month, initiating a review process expected to take about two years, according to Tenanes.

Construction will follow, with the first phase projected to be completed in early 2021. — AFP