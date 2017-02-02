Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Facebook unveils new app to boost user connections

Thursday February 2, 2017
11:22 PM GMT+8

The new feature will encourage users to introduce themselves by updating their profile— AFP picThe new feature will encourage users to introduce themselves by updating their profile— AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 2 — Social giant Facebook has released a new networking feature on its mobile Android and iOS apps, designed to facilitate connections between people who aren't already Facebook friends.

The fresh feature, aptly dubbed "Discover People," encourages users to introduce themselves by updating their profile, then scroll through a list of upcoming events to see who else may also be going, as well as browse through lists of people in their city or who share the same employer.

However, according to Phone Arena, while "Discover People" is being promoted as ‘new', it is essentially a more straightforward way of filtering information which is already readily available via the social platform already -- as only details made publicly available on profiles is shown, and users already have the option to see who's attending or interested in specific events by visiting the event's Facebook page.

The section, which can -- in theory -- be used for both personal and business networking, has been placed in the navigation section below Friends, Events, Groups, Nearby Places, and other options and is currently in the process of being rolled out to Facebook users across the globe (via TechCrunch). — AFP-Relaxnews

