Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 10:05 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit

Saturday February 11, 2017
09:31 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu PutehProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu Puteh

The Edit: Patterson’s book tops US listThe Edit: Patterson’s book tops US list

The Edit: ‘The Dinner’ serves up Trump tensionsThe Edit: ‘The Dinner’ serves up Trump tensions

The Edit: Mopar makes its markThe Edit: Mopar makes its mark

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Facebook said in September that a metric for average user time on videos was artificially inflated as it only counted videos viewed for over three seconds. — Reuters picFacebook said in September that a metric for average user time on videos was artificially inflated as it only counted videos viewed for over three seconds. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 11 — Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.

The audit by media regulator Media Rating Council (MRC) will likely provide more clarity to advertisers.

Facebook said in September that a metric for average user time on videos was artificially inflated as it only counted videos viewed for over three seconds.

The company will provide data including exact time in milliseconds that an ad was displayed on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram to the regulator.

 

Facebook also said that there would be additional options for buying video ads later this year. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline