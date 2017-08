Facebook to launch redesign of video tab, called ‘Watch’

Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. — Reuters pic SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 10 — Facebook Inc said yesterday that it plans to redesign how people watch videos on the world’s largest social network and it announced plans for a slate of new exclusive shows covering subjects such as sports, travel and cooking.

Facebook said it would call the video platform “Watch” and would make it available initially to people in the United States using the network’s mobile app, website and television apps. — Reuters