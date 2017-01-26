Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Facebook Stories takes a hint from Snapchat

Thursday January 26, 2017
08:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think againThe Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think again

The Edit: A look at Ford’s new GTThe Edit: A look at Ford’s new GT

The Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’OrThe Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’Or

The Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kidsThe Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kids

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Facebook Stories are available to view for 24 hours. — AFP picFacebook Stories are available to view for 24 hours. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 — Snapchat launched Snapchat Stories, its 24-hour update collation tool, in October 2013. Now Facebook is integrating a lesson learned by Instagram, rolling out its own timeline-topping Facebook Stories feature.

Video and images shared through Facebook Stories on iOS and Android versions of the main Facebook app remain accessible for 24 hours before disappearing.

In that respect, it works just like Instagram Stories have done since August 2016, and Snapchat Stories since the temporal messaging service launched its own twist on timeline equivalency in 2013.

Facebook already has photo filters and other geolocation-sensitive filters, another feature Snapchat is known for.

Instagram was purchased by Facebook in 2012.

The ephemerality of Facebook Stories is another factor encouraging users to check their Facebook timelines on a frequent basis; positioning the tool at the top of the Facebook app emphasises the seriousness with which Facebook is taking Snapchat’s challenge.

Facebook Stories is being trialled in Ireland, the Irish Independent reports, before an expected expansion internationally. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline