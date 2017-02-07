Facebook, Google launch fake news detecting tool in France

Facebook has launched a fake news detector tool in France. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 7 — Facebook and Google have partnered in France to launch a tool that will help users weed out fake news, ahead of the French election.

France is the third country after the US and Germany to see the roll-out of the collaborative tool that aims to detect fake news and prevent it from widespread circulation.

The tool is a collaborative service: Users who suspect a post is fake will be able to raise an alert by clicking on the post.

The news will then be flagged and evaluated by third-party partners and major media companies including Agence France-Presse, BFMTV, L’Express, France Medias Monde and France Televisions among others, who will be tasked with checking the veracity of the post.

Once the post has been deemed fake by at least two different groups, it will carry a clear pictogram alerting readers and re-direct them to fact-based news stories and sources.

The program is a collaborative project between Google News Lab’s CrossCheck and Facebook.

The first round of voting in the French election is in April. — AFP-Relaxnews