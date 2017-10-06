Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Facebook ‘context’ button is latest effort to fight fake news

Friday October 6, 2017
08:09 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Scariest haunted houses in the USThe Edit: Scariest haunted houses in the US

The Edit: Foreign language Oscar raceThe Edit: Foreign language Oscar race

The Edit: Instagram adds polls feature to StoriesThe Edit: Instagram adds polls feature to Stories

The Edit: Botox approved for forehead linesThe Edit: Botox approved for forehead lines

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A 'context' button is the latest move by the leading social network to curb misinformation. — AFP picA 'context' button is the latest move by the leading social network to curb misinformation. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 — “The additional contextual information is pulled from across Facebook and other sources, such as information from the publisher's Wikipedia entry.”

In some cases, if that information is unavailable, Facebook “will let people know, which can also be helpful context,” the post said.

“Helping people access this important contextual information can help them evaluate if articles are from a publisher they trust, and if the story itself is credible.”

The move is the latest by Facebook to stem the flow of fake news, hoaxes and disinformation after a series of revelations showing how unverified news went viral on social networks during the 2016 election, in many cases resulting from Russian-led efforts.

The announcement comes a day after US senators said they would ask executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify at a November 1 hearing on Russian efforts to manipulate internet platforms during the election campaign.

A Facebook source said a representative of the social network would attend the hearing but offered no indication who would appear.

Senator Mark Warner, a member of the intelligence committee, said that “it's important that the three companies that we've invited — Google, Twitter, and Facebook — will appear in a public hearing” to testify on how they will curb misinformation and manipulation.

Facebook said Monday it planned to hire more than 1,000 people to thwart deceptive ads crafted to knock elections off course.

It also turned over to Congress some 3,000 Russia-linked ads that appeared to use hot-button issues to turn people against one another ahead of last year's US election. — AFP-RelaxnewsSAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 — “The additional contextual information is pulled from across Facebook and other sources, such as information from the publisher's Wikipedia entry.”

In some cases, if that information is unavailable, Facebook “will let people know, which can also be helpful context,” the post said.

“Helping people access this important contextual information can help them evaluate if articles are from a publisher they trust, and if the story itself is credible.”

The move is the latest by Facebook to stem the flow of fake news, hoaxes and disinformation after a series of revelations showing how unverified news went viral on social networks during the 2016 election, in many cases resulting from Russian-led efforts.

The announcement comes a day after US senators said they would ask executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify at a November 1 hearing on Russian efforts to manipulate internet platforms during the election campaign.

A Facebook source said a representative of the social network would attend the hearing but offered no indication who would appear.

Senator Mark Warner, a member of the intelligence committee, said that “it's important that the three companies that we've invited — Google, Twitter, and Facebook — will appear in a public hearing” to testify on how they will curb misinformation and manipulation.

Facebook said Monday it planned to hire more than 1,000 people to thwart deceptive ads crafted to knock elections off course.

It also turned over to Congress some 3,000 Russia-linked ads that appeared to use hot-button issues to turn people against one another ahead of last year's US election. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline