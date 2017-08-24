Facebook AR glasses: Design of ordinary-looking eyewear submitted (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 — A patent application for Facebook's augmented reality glasses reveals details of the company's highly anticipated smart device.

Facebook's AR glasses are designed to look like ordinary glasses. The glasses will use a waveguide system that uses lasers to emit light onto the lens displays, which then transform into images projected into the user's eyes.

The users will be able to see superimposed images on top of a live image of the real world through the smartglasses. They will also be capable of playing audio when connected to headphones or speakers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that in 20 or 30 years, VR, AR glasses and 'everything in between' will be in common daily use. — AFP pic"Twenty or 30 years from now, I predict that instead of carrying stylish smartphones everywhere, we'll wear stylish glasses," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at Facebook's developer conference earlier this year. "Those glasses will offer VR, AR and everything in between, and we'll use them all day."

Facebook is making many efforts in trying to be a key player in the virtual reality market. The company acquired Oculus VR, a tech company specialises in virtual reality headware and software products for US$2 billion (RM8.56 billion) in 2014.

Other tech giants are developing smart glasses using similar waveguide technology, which includes Microsoft's HoloLens AR headset and the glasses being developed by the Google-backed startup Magic Leap. — Reuters