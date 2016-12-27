End of the road for CyanogenMod, an alternative smartphone operating system

CyanogenMod is an operating system based on Android. — Picture courtesy of GoogleSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 27 — A page has turned with the demise of CyanogenMod, the alternative to Android beloved by geeks. However, a new project along similar lines, called LineageOS, is in the works.

On Christmas Eve, the team at CyanogenMod posted a message announcing that development of the mobile operating system is coming to an end, due in particular to a reduction in employee numbers and the successive departures of its cofounders.

This alternative to Android, which was launched in 2009, was an operating system derived directly from Android, and was easily substitutable for the original. Its big advantage was that it could be personalised, enabling various obsolete programmes or skins to be de-installed in order to make the device more responsive and to perform better.

CyanogenMod was made popular by the OnePlus One, and is also installed in some Wileyfox, Alcatel and Lenovo smartphones.

It is currently compatible with dozens of smartphones but its latest version, CyanogenMod 14.1, based on Android Nougat (7.1) will unfortunately remain unfinished. The code remains available in open source for anyone who wants it, but there will be no more customer support.

Cyanogen was not the first publisher with ambitions to enter the mobile market despite the dominance of Google (Android) and Apple (iOS), which together account for 99per cent of smartphone sales worldwide (source: Gartner). Mozilla and Canonical have also had a go, with Firefox OS and Ubuntu Touch respectively, primarily aimed at emerging nations.

CyanogenMod is dead, long live LineageOS!

The remaining team of developers, designers and translators is taking advantage of this situation to start from scratch (almost) with a new project called LineageOS, which will be able to draw on the legacy of CyanogenMod as well as the team’s expertise. It will once again be a more flexible version of Android that aims to reach the greatest possible number of people.

LineageOS news can be found at lineageos.org. — AFP-Relaxnews