Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Elon Musk’s AI bot beats world-class gamers at Dota 2 (VIDEO)

Saturday August 12, 2017
03:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

DPM says Umno to field more women in GE14DPM says Umno to field more women in GE14

Two construction workers killed in crane platform mishapTwo construction workers killed in crane platform mishap

Deadly tornado kills five, hurts over 50 in Northern ChinaDeadly tornado kills five, hurts over 50 in Northern China

The Edit: Belgium’s giant omelette festival to go on despite egg scandalThe Edit: Belgium’s giant omelette festival to go on despite egg scandal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Aug 12 — Elon Musk’s been one of the loudest voices in tech about the dangers of AI — even setting up a foundation, OpenAI with a mission: “discovering and enacting the path to safe artificial general intelligence.”

‘League of Legends’ (pic) and ‘Dota 2’ have dominated recent PC gaming revenues, says DFC. ― AFP pic ‘League of Legends’ (pic) and ‘Dota 2’ have dominated recent PC gaming revenues, says DFC. ― AFP picThat hasn’t stopped the foundation from working on fun projects, such as a bot that not only learned to play popular videogame Dota 2, but it has successfully beat world-class players.

Check out the gameplay the bot shows off — with players even saying that it plays in a very human-like manner.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline