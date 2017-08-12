Elon Musk’s AI bot beats world-class gamers at Dota 2 (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 12 — Elon Musk’s been one of the loudest voices in tech about the dangers of AI — even setting up a foundation, OpenAI with a mission: “discovering and enacting the path to safe artificial general intelligence.”

‘League of Legends’ (pic) and ‘Dota 2’ have dominated recent PC gaming revenues, says DFC. ― AFP picThat hasn’t stopped the foundation from working on fun projects, such as a bot that not only learned to play popular videogame Dota 2, but it has successfully beat world-class players.

Check out the gameplay the bot shows off — with players even saying that it plays in a very human-like manner.