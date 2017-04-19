Eight years on, ‘Bayonetta’ is still an instant hit

Confident, supremely capable: 'Bayonetta' set new standards in the action game genre. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 — First released in 2009, action gaming icon “Bayonetta” has arrived on PC and became an immediate success; it became the Steam platform’s second best seller for the week.

It looks like she’s dressed in leather, but the title character of “Bayonetta,” who has guns attatched to her boots, is actually clothed in her own powerfully magical shapeshifting hair.

Such provocative visual characterization formed the surface of a richly layered approach to action spectacle, as Bayonetta battles through hordes of enemies en route to saving the world, and players chase high scores, perfectly executing a whirlwind of attacks with style and verve.

Having debuted on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 and then, more recently, arriving on Wii U what is most likely a Nintendo-exclusive sequel, “Bayonetta” has been held up as a leading example of both overt sexualization and strong female character design.

Sega had teased it with April Fool’s Day joke “8-Bit Bayonetta,” a free, one-button minigame that stripped out almost all of the game’s distinctive flair; upon its April 11 arrival, the cult favorite original became an instant hit and, one week on, is found rubbing shoulders with more recent releases like “Battlegrounds,” “Counter-Strike: GO” and “Planet Coaster.”

