E3 expands to include general public entry

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles is opening to the public. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 — Annual video game industry event, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), is to admit members of the public to its show floor for the first time ever in 2017.

A total of 15,000 tickets are to go on sale to members of the public from Monday, February 13 for the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017.

The trade and press event is already one of the biggest annual video game expos, and has been an occasion for major console, game and technology announcements by manufacturers and publishers.

For the sum of US$150 (RM666) — or US$250 (RM1111) after February 13, — pass holders will have access to the show floor, (some) discussion panels, and events organised by TV presenter and media producer Geoff Keighley.

It’s not an all-access pass, but rather an opportunity to be among the first to play the show’s games, try any new equipment that is also available for demonstration purposes, and speak to staff from favourite publishers and studios.

Though E3 has maintained its position as one of the grandstand events in the annual video game calendar, several manufacturers and publishers have been shifting their emphasis away from the expo and towards those over which they have greater control.

For instance, Electronic Arts has been holding its own EA Live event close to the Los Angeles Convention Centre, while Nintendo has moved focus away from keynote presentations and towards a schedule of livestreamed demonstrations, interviews and announcements from the show floor.

Sony’s PlayStation has maintained its presence while experimenting with Gamescom in Germany, Paris Games Week in France, and its own PlayStation Experience fan event.

Live streaming has also enabled more and more fans to connect directly with the event without needing to attend in person, broadcasting keynotes through popular video platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

The Entertainment Software Association, which organises E3, had tested a more public approach in 2016 with an E3 Live event space.

E3 2017 will take place June 13-15. — AFP-Relaxnews