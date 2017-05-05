‘Dota 2’ expands appeal with storyline expansion

The ‘Dota 2’ Slitbreaker mode invites comparison to action RPGs ‘Path of Exile,’ ‘Grim Dawn’ and ‘Diablo III’. — Picture by Valve Corporation via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, May 5 — Intensely competitive team multiplayer game Dota 2 is readying a co-operative multiplayer component, Slitbreaker, for May and July, part of a season pass that supports a big money professional tournament in August.

Having established itself upon the successes “Half-Life,” “Counter-Strike,” “Portal,” “Team Fortress 2” and “Left 4 Dead,” Valve is often said to have abandoned narrative-driven games, particularly since the release of 2013’s Dota 2.

Its esteemed veteran writing trio of Erik Wolpaw, Chet Faliszek and Marc Laidlaw have all left the studio giant since January 2016, further sinking hopes of more story-centered adventures from the innovative and influential company.

But Dota 2 expansion Slitbreaker appeals to existing players and those that have watched from the sidelines without getting involved in the game’s standard team-versus-team multiplayer mode.

The Slitbreaker campaign is a two-part affair, pegged for delivery in May and July in the lead up to the year’s biggest Dota 2 tournament.

Whether as friends or recently introduced adventurers, four players team up to wade through the depths of the Dark Reef, recently threatened by a returning evil, and battle through a “diverse landscape of loathsome monsters, cunning traps, and other lethal terrors.”

International Battle Passes, which usually contain a slew of community-related features built around the year’s biggest Dota 2 tournament, this time also bestow access to Slitbreaker, and are available for US$9.99 (RM43).

As a free-to-play game, Dota 2 derives its revenue from cosmetic items, limited availability novelties, and these highly incentivized tournament contributions.

It’s with this in mind that Valve is encouraging players to “level up” their Battle Passes through additional payments, and in doing so swell a tournament prize fund for the annual grand final of Dota 2 competitive play, The International.

An invitational event whose participating teams are selected by Valve itself, The International 2017 is set for August 7-12 in Seattle.

2016’s crowdfunded prize pool exceeded US$20 million; to date, the game has been responsible for a cumulative US$99 million of winnings, dwarfing its more popular genre fellow League of Legends (US$39 million) and Valve’s own Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (US$31 million.) — AFP-Relaxnews