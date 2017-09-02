‘Destiny 2’ trailer comes from ‘Kong: Skull Island’ director (VIDEO)

‘Destiny 2’ will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and Windows PC from October 24. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — The director of multi-million dollar February movie Kong: Skull Island is behind the live-action trailer for multi-million dollar September video game Destiny 2.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts is known for his appreciation of video games, with Shadow of the Colossus and the Pokémon among the influences upon Kong: Skull Island, while Metal Gear Solid, The Legend of Zelda, Mega Man and Journey were referenced in aspects of the movie’s production design.

In fact, Vogt-Roberts is already working on an adaptation of the sprawling, notoriously convoluted Metal Gear Solid series of stealth action games, of which he is a huge fan.

So, it’s appropriate that he’s been brought in to bring his vision to a live-action trailer for September’s blockbuster-in-waiting, Destiny 2.

Shot on location in Detroit and full of special effects, the Destiny 2 trailer is held together by smart-talking robot Cayde-6, a point man for players in the game itself, who instructs three human characters to save the earth’s last city from an alien invasion.

Releasing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6 (and Windows PC from October 24,) Destiny 2 builds on three years of expansions and updates that followed the first game’s 2014 release.

It champions a shared-world multiplayer approach to sci-fi action, in which players can tackle a story mode solo or team up with friends and other community members, diving into co-operative raid missions or testing their metal against fellow players in a more directly competitive arena mode.

Development studio Bungie, previously best known for creating and overseeing the Halo franchise, partnered with Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher Activision for the Destiny games, with Sony’s PlayStation brand benefiting from a preferential marketing deal. — AFP-Relaxnews