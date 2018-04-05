Dell boosts its 2-in-1 portable PC range

Prices for the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 will start at US$1,499.99 (RM5,800). — Picture courtesy of DellSAN FRANCISCO, April 5 — PC manufacturer Dell has unveiled a new range of computers that benefit from the latest technology, including the latest generation of Intel chips. Among the new models is the XPS 15 2-in-1, presented at the 2018 CES in January, which is now available.

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, which featured in the Best of CES Awards, has gone on sale all over the world. The high-end 15.6-inch laptop is presented as the lightest and thinnest in its market category.

Depending on the configuration, it can be equipped with a 4K Ultra HD or a FHD (1080p) InfinityEdge touch display, a 256GB to 1TB SSD, up to 16GB of RAM, and a battery that will last for up to 15 hours.

The flagship version is listed on the manufacturer's website, with prices starting at US$1,499.99 (RM5,800). Dell is also introducing an updated version of its classic XPS 15 portable, which is due to be launched in May 2018.

The new machines will be equipped with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core processors. To improve the viewing experience of streamed video, Dell has also provided the new models with software to maximise display vibrancy and contrast (CinemaColor), render cinema quality audio (CinemaSound), and to reduce bandwidth and improve picture resolution (CinemaStream).

It should be noted that Dell has also announced that it will launch two new Alienware 15-inch and 17-inch models for the gamer market and the Vostro 15 7000 for business users in the spring of 2018. The firm will also update its line of desktops with the new Inspiron 22 3000 and 27 7000 all-in-one. — AFP-Relaxnews